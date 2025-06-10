Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
Sharad Pawar says he never thought NCP would split

PTI |
Jun 10, 2025 03:29 PM IST

Pawar acknowledged the party's challenges and split in 2023, emphasizing loyalty to its ideology, and hinted at a different electoral landscape ahead.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said they never thought the Nationalist Congress Party, co-founded by him 26 years ago, would suffer a split and appreciated workers of his outfit for taking it ahead despite challenges.

Pawar was speaking at an event marking the 26th foundation day of the NCP, which split in 2023.(PTI)
Pawar was speaking here at an event marking the 26th foundation day of the NCP, which split in 2023.

"...the party faced some challenges, but you, without getting discouraged, continue to take the party ahead. A split took place in the party. We never thought that a split would take place in the party but it happened," he said.

"Some people went with other ideologies and this split widened. I do not want to talk about it today. But those who remained loyal to the party, it was because of our party's ideology," Pawar said.

A different picture will prevail in the coming elections, he added.

The NCP split in July 2023 after Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar joined the then Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government.

The party name and its clock symbol was given to the Ajit Pawar faction, while the one headed by the former Union agriculture minister was christened NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
