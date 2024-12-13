MUMBAI: Amid ongoing tensions between the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP over key portfolios at the state level, a similar power struggle is playing out in Shinde’s home turf, Thane. Both parties are vying for the coveted guardian ministership of the district, a position that carries significant influence over development funds and projects. BJP, Shiv Sena lock horns in Shinde’s home turf for Thane’s guardian ministership

With civic elections slated for next year, the stakes are high. The guardian minister wields control over the allocation of district development funds, including last year’s ₹940 crore budget. BJP argues that it deserves the post, citing its numerical advantage in the district, where it has nine MLAs compared to Shiv Sena’s six. Traditionally, the post goes to the party with more MLAs in the ruling alliance.

In the previous government, the position was held by Shambhuraj Desai of Shiv Sena. Before that, Shinde himself served as Thane’s guardian minister from 2014 to 2019 and continued during the MVA government until 2022. Upon becoming chief minister, Shinde handed over the role to Desai. Now, with Shinde serving as deputy chief minister, Shiv Sena is pushing for him to reclaim the post.

“Thane’s guardian ministership has historically been with Shiv Sena. As CM, Shinde Saheb couldn’t take it, but as deputy CM, he must. He has the vision for the district,” said Pratap Sarnaik, Shiv Sena MLA from Ovala-Majiwada.

On the other hand, BJP leaders argue that the post should align with their superior numbers. “Our strike rate in Thane is 100%. We have nine MLAs compared to Shiv Sena’s six. Ideally, the guardian ministership should go to us,” said Sanjay Kelkar, BJP MLA from Thane.

Ravindra Chavan, BJP MLA from Dombivli, echoed the sentiment, “The final decision rests with our leaders, but we believe all guardian ministerships should come to BJP.”

Thane district, which includes major cities such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayander, is a key political battleground. As the tussle continues, the decision will likely have significant implications for next year’s civic polls.