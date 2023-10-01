Evening Briefing: PM Modi in Telangana, Sharad Pawar on NCP split and all the latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated various developmental projects in Mahabubnagar district, Telangana, worth over ₹13,500 crore through a video conference. He announced the establishment of the Samakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Mulugu district with an investment of ₹900 crore. Additionally, a National Turmeric Board will be set up to benefit turmeric farmers. Hoardings and posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up for his public meeting in Mahabubnagar district, Sunday.(PTI)

The foundation stone was laid for crucial road projects under the Nagpur-Vijayawada Economic Corridor, including a 108 km four-lane greenfield highway and a 90 km greenfield highway. The Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB, a part of the Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Corridor, was inaugurated. Modi also inaugurated the Jaklair–Krishna New Railway Line section, connecting the backward district of Narayanpet to the railway network.

The 'Hassan-Cherlapalli LPG Pipeline Project' was inaugurated, providing a safe and eco-friendly mode of LPG transportation. Additionally, Modi laid the foundation stone for a multi-product petroleum pipeline from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad, to be built at a cost of ₹1,940 crore.

Sharad Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, will appear before the Election Commission in New Delhi on October 6 to address the party's split. He confirmed receiving the summons and emphasized his position as the party's founder, stating that the common people recognize this fact. While some members have taken a different political stance, he refrained from commenting, respecting their democratic rights. Sharad Pawar remains a key figure in the opposition bloc known as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), and he reaffirmed his commitment to the alliance despite ongoing speculation about his support for his nephew, Ajit Pawar, who joined the Maharashtra government.

Supriya Sule, another NCP leader, echoed Pawar's sentiments, asserting that NCP stands for Sharad Pawar, emphasizing his role as the party's national president. She expressed confidence that the party's symbol should remain with Sharad Pawar, highlighting his pivotal role in its formation.

China's Chang'e 6 mission to collect samples from Moon's far side will also carry a payload from Pakistan

BYJU'S aims to become profitable by March 2024 through restructuring and settling a $1.2 billion loan, including reducing its workforce

Kannada actor Nagabhushan arrested after speeding car, allegedly driven by him, fatally strikes woman and severely injures husband

Glasgow Gurdwara General Secretary reaffirms open welcome to all communities after Indian envoy was denied entry by 'extremists'

V and A Museum to ink MoU with Maharashtra government for return of 17th century 'tiger claws' weapon, attributed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, for exhibition

Manipur-based narco criminal receives 20-year prison sentence and ₹2 lakh fine in Assam

Prominent Lashkar-e-Taiba leader Mufti Qaiser Farooq, close associate of 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed, gunned down in Karachi

North Korea accuses US of allowing 'terrorist' act on American soil, denouncing attack on Cuban Embassy as 'despicable anti-Cuban' plot

Ankara bomb attack: One terrorist 'neutralised', another dead in explosive incident near Turkish Interior Ministry, government says

Nikhar Zareen, the two-time world champion, secured a bronze medal after losing to Chuthamat Raksat of Thailand in the women's 50kg semifinal at the Asian Games 2023. It's Nikhat's first Asian Games medal, but she aimed for gold. The closely-fought bout saw both fighters giving their all. While Nikhat started cautiously, Raksat displayed aggression in the second round, turning the contest into a wrestling match at times. Despite Nikhat's spirited efforts in the final round, the judges awarded Raksat the victory. Although Nikhat displayed skill and determination, Raksat's resilience won the day, leaving Nikhat with a bronze medal.

Shah Rukh Khan's film "Jawan" continues its box office success, collecting an estimated ₹8.5 crore on its fourth Saturday, bringing its domestic total to ₹595.45 crore. The film is expected to cross the ₹600 crore mark on its 25th day, with an extended weekend due to Gandhi Jayanti. "Jawan" has surpassed the lifetime domestic total of Shah Rukh's previous film "Pathaan" and Sunny Deol's "Gadar 2." Despite new releases like "Fukrey 3," "Chandramukhi 2," and "The Vaccine War," "Jawan" showed a 68.32% growth in occupancy on Saturday. Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, even offered a "buy one get one free" deal on the film's tickets.

The tourist influx in Shimla has seen a recent uptick, offering a glimmer of hope to the tourism industry that suffered from floods and landslides earlier this year. Bengali tourists, who traditionally visit Shimla during the Navratri festival, have started arriving in the town. Tourists expressed their delight at the improved conditions, praising the efforts of the Himachal Pradesh government to restore roads and safety. Weekend tourists from neighbouring states like Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi are also flocking to Shimla.

That’s all we have at this hour in our Evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow.