26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed’s aide Mufti Qaiser Farooq shot dead in Karachi: Report

Mufti Qaiser Farooq, one of the prominent leaders of the Pakistan terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was gunned down by "unknown men" in Karachi, Pakistan media reported. He was one of the founding members of LeT and a close associate of Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack. Mufti Qaiser Farooq(File)

Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported that 30-year-old Mufti Qaiser Farooq was shot in a "targeted attack" near a religious institution in the Samanabad area on Saturday.

The report quoted police sources as saying that Mufti Qaiser Farooq suffered bullet wounds in the back and was shifted to a hospital where he died during treatment. A 10-year-old boy was also wounded in the attack, the report added.

Videos claiming to be CCTV footage of the killing of Mufti Qaiser Farooq were shared widely on social media. Hindustan Times could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail