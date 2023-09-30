Six days, 8 rallies: PM Modi's busy schedule in 4 poll-bound states from today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a mega election campaign in four poll-bound states - Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh - beginning on Saturday. During his visits, Modi will hold as many as eight rallies in six days between September 30 and October 6, and is also scheduled to launch various projects and several public welfare schemes. PM Modi's busy schedule in 4 poll-bound states from today

PM Modi's visit to Chhattisgarh

On Saturday, Modi will visit Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur to attend the concluding ceremony of two 'Parivartan Yatras' of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He will also address the ‘Parivartan Mahasankalp’ rally at the Science College ground around 2 pm, state BJP chief Arun Sao told the media. He will return to the state on October 3 for public meetings in Jagdalpur in Bastar.

PM Modi's visit to Telangana

On October 1, Modi will visit Telangana's Mahabubnagar district where he will lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than ₹13,500 crore. According to a government release, the projects are related to important sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas, and higher education. The PM will also flag off a train service through video conferencing.

He will also inaugurate five new buildings of the University of Hyderabad - the School of Economics, School of Mathematics and Statistics, School of Management Studies, Lecture Hall Complex – III, and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication (Annexe).

He will return to the state on October 3 for public meetings in Nizamabad district.

PM Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh

On October 2, Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh for a day where he is expected to hold two public meetings in Gwalior. Later on October 6, he will return to the state to visit Jodhpur - a region considered a stronghold of chief minister Ashok Gehlot. He will also reportedly travel to Jabalpur and Jagdalpur to hold public gatherings.

PM Modi's visit to Rajasthan

Reportedly, the PM will be in Congress-ruled Rajasthan on October 2 where he will hold a public rally in Chittorgarh.