PM Modi launches week-long ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ at Bharat Mandapam for aspirational blocks today

Prime minister Narendra Modi launched a week-long programme called 'Sankalp Saptaah' for then country's aspirational blocks at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Saturday. PM Narendra Modi(File)

He also interacted with the people including panchayat and block-level people's representatives at the venue.

According to official press release, the week-long program is closely aligned with the nationwide Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP), which was launched by Modi in January this year.

'Sankalp Saptah' programme, which is being implemented in 500 aspirational blocks across 329 districts in the country, aims to improve governance at the block level in order to enhance the quality of life of citizens.

To facilitate the successful implementation of the ABP and craft robust block development strategies, 'chintan shivirs' were conducted at village and block levels across the nation. 'Sankalp Saptaah' represents the culmination of these thoughtful deliberations which will be observed in all of the 500 aspirational blocks.

Each day in 'Sankalp Saptaah', starting from October 3 till October 9, is dedicated to a specific development theme on which all aspirational blocks will work. The themes for the first six days include 'Sampoorna Swasthya', 'Suposhit Pariwaar', 'Swachhta', 'Krishi', 'Shiksha', and 'Samridhi Diwas', the statement said.

The last day of the week-long programme, October 9, will be a celebration of the work conducted during the entire week, as 'Sankalp Saptaah – Samavesh Samaroh'.

The inaugural event at Bharat Mandapam is anticipated to witness the participation of approximately 3,000 panchayat and block-level people's representatives and functionaries along with about two lakh people including block and panchayat level functionaries, farmers, and persons from other walks of life, joining virtually, the statement said.

(With inputs from PIB)