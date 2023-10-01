Blast near Turkish parliament in Ankara: What we know so far

Turkey's government said two terrorists carried out a bomb attack in front of the interior ministry buildings in capital Ankara. One of them died in the explosion while the other was “neutralised”, authorities said after an explosion was heard near the parliament and ministerial buildings. Footage showed debris scattered on a street nearby as soldiers, ambulances, fire trucks and armoured vehicles gathered at the ministry. Here are the latest updates on Turkey blast: Turkey Blast: The scene of a bomb attack is partly seen in front of the Interior Ministry in Ankara, Turkey. (Reuters)

What Turkey's interior minister said?

Ali Yerlikaya, the interior minister, said that two police officers were slightly injured in the incident. "Two terrorists came with a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of Internal Affairs and carried out a bomb attack," he said.

One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other was “neutralised”.

"Our struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised," Ali Yerlikaya said.

What police said on the blast?

Police announced that they would carry out controlled explosions for "suspicious package incidents" in other parts of Ankara. Ankara's chief prosecutor launched an investigation into the terrorist attack.

Have incidents like this happened before?

The blast was the first in Ankara since 2016. The blast comes almost a year after six people were killed and 81 wounded in an explosion in a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul. In March 2016, 37 people were killed in Ankara when a bomb-laden car exploded at a crowded central transport hub.

What Turkey's president said?

President Tayyip Erdogan was set to attend the opening of parliament. He has not commented on the blast so far.

