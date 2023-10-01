Loud explosion heard near Turkey Parliament building in Ankara: Report
AP |
Oct 01, 2023 12:56 PM IST
The cause of the explosion in an area near the Parliament and Ministry of Interior Affairs was no immediately known.
A loud explosion was heard was heard Sunday in the heart of the Turkish capital, Ankara, Turkish media reports said. Some reports said the explosion was followed by gunfire.
A ainister says a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in the Turkish capital, wounding 2 police officers.
We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.
The cause of the explosion in an area near the Parliament and Ministry of Interior Affairs was not immediately known. There was no immediate reports of any casualties.
Parliament is scheduled to reopen on Sunday following a summer recess. Security forces have set up barriers in the area.
Television footage showed bomb squads working near a parked vehicle in the area.
"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
- Topics
- Parliament
- Turkey