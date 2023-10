Loud explosion heard near Turkey Parliament building in Ankara: Report

A loud explosion was heard was heard Sunday in the heart of the Turkish capital, Ankara, Turkish media reports said. Some reports said the explosion was followed by gunfire. Turkish Defense Officials have stated that a Grenade was thrown at a Building in the Capital of Ankara which contains the Ministry of the Interior.(X/ @sentdefender)

A ainister says a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in the Turkish capital, wounding 2 police officers.

The cause of the explosion in an area near the Parliament and Ministry of Interior Affairs was not immediately known. There was no immediate reports of any casualties.

Parliament is scheduled to reopen on Sunday following a summer recess. Security forces have set up barriers in the area.

Television footage showed bomb squads working near a parked vehicle in the area.

