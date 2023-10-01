KCR to skip Modi's programmes in Telangana; BRS minister to receive PM

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao won't attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official programmes in Telangana, his minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Sunday. Yadav will receive Prime Minister Modi and participate in the official programmes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone and launch several developmental projects in sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education worth more than ₹13,500 crore. He will also flag off a train service through video conferencing.

Prime Minister Modi will also address a public rally in Mahabubnagar on Sunday afternoon, and his speech is likely to be marked by fresh salvos against both the Congress and the ruling BRS in Telangana.

In a message posted on his social media platform “X” ( formerly Twitter), on Saturday night, he said the people of Telangana are tired of “lacklustre governance” and equally distrustful of Congress”. “I will be addressing a @BJP4Telangana rally in Mahbubnagar tomorrow, 1st October. The people of Telangana are tired of the lacklustre governance of BRS. They are equally distrustful of Congress. Both BRS and Congress are dynastic parties who have no aim of serving people,” he said in the message.

Modi is also scheduled to address a public meeting and launch projects in Nizamabad on October 3.

His visits assume political significance as the state is getting ready to go for assembly polls, which are likely to be held in November-December.

Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy on Saturday slammed KCR, who, according to him, is avoiding the Prime Minister’s programmes with regard to various development activities.

