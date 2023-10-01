News / India News / KCR to skip Modi's programmes in Telangana; BRS minister to receive PM

KCR to skip Modi's programmes in Telangana; BRS minister to receive PM

ByHT News Desk
Oct 01, 2023 10:47 AM IST

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official programmes in the state.

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao won't attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official programmes in Telangana, his minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said on Sunday. Yadav will receive Prime Minister Modi and participate in the official programmes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone and launch several developmental projects in sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education worth more than 13,500 crore. He will also flag off a train service through video conferencing.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Prime Minister Modi will also address a public rally in Mahabubnagar on Sunday afternoon, and his speech is likely to be marked by fresh salvos against both the Congress and the ruling BRS in Telangana.

In a message posted on his social media platform “X” ( formerly Twitter), on Saturday night, he said the people of Telangana are tired of “lacklustre governance” and equally distrustful of Congress”. “I will be addressing a @BJP4Telangana rally in Mahbubnagar tomorrow, 1st October. The people of Telangana are tired of the lacklustre governance of BRS. They are equally distrustful of Congress. Both BRS and Congress are dynastic parties who have no aim of serving people,” he said in the message.

Modi is also scheduled to address a public meeting and launch projects in Nizamabad on October 3.

His visits assume political significance as the state is getting ready to go for assembly polls, which are likely to be held in November-December.

Union Tourism Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy on Saturday slammed KCR, who, according to him, is avoiding the Prime Minister’s programmes with regard to various development activities.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out