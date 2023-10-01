News / Sports / Others / Asian Games 2023: Nikhat Zareen goes down fighting with bronze after upset loss in semifinal

Asian Games 2023: Nikhat Zareen goes down fighting with bronze after upset loss in semifinal

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 01, 2023 06:12 PM IST

This is Nikhat's maiden Asiad medal, but the 27-year-old would be disappointed at not bettering it with a gold.

Nikhar Zareen, the reigning two-time world champion, will have to remain content with a bronze medal after the ace Indian pugilist went down fighting against Chuthamat Raksat of Thailand in the women's 50kg semifinal on Day 8 of the Asian Games 2023. This is Nikhat's maiden Asiad medal, but the 27-year-old would be disappointed at not bettering it with a gold. In a closely-contested bout, Nikhat and Raksat fought tooth and nail before the judges awarded ruled 3-2 in favour of the two-time bronze medallist at the World Championships.

India's Nikhat Zareen prepares her move during women's 50 kg boxing event at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China(PTI)
Made to sweat in her quest for fighting for gold, Nikhat faced a stiff test in from Raksat. Nikhat stared off cautiously taking a couple of sharp jabs to her face, but after the referee separated the two, Nikhat knew it was her time to take off. Despite throwing a flurry of punches – some connected, others didn't – Nikhat stayed in the game, with the judges ruling slightly in her favour.

Raksat was a lot more aggressive in the second round and caught Nikhat off guard. The boxing contest turned into wrestling for a bit, with the referee having to intervene more than once to restore parity. Nikhat however, was not at her best though, her punches missing the mark and face becoming a canvas for Raksat to land some of her fierce punches. Despite staying alive, the judges were convinced, that the round belonged to Raksat 3-2

Nikhat came out all guns blazing in the final round by unleashing a rapid flurry of punches. The current world champion was resolute in her quest for victory in this fiercely contested match but Raksat's unwavering determination and resilience against the two-time world champion was praiseworthy. A caution for unsportsmanlike behaviour was administered to Raksat at this juncture. But even as Nikhat skilfully delivered substantial blows in the closing stages, positioning herself for a potential spot in the final showdown. However, when it came to the final decision, it was Raksat, whose hand went up in victory.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

