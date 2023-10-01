PM Modi inaugurates infrastructure projects worth 13,500 crore in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for several developmental projects and inaugurated other finished structures, in total worth more than ₹13,500 crore via videoconferencing in Mahabubnagar district in Telangana. In addition, the Indian government is establishing a Central Tribal University in Mulugu district of Telangana at a cost of ₹900 crore, and this university will be named Samakka Sarakka Central Tribal University, the Prime Minister said after launching the projects. He also said the Centre has decided to set up a National Turmeric Board for the benefit of turmeric farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Today, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for key road projects that are part of the Nagpur-Vijayawada Economic Corridor, including the 108 km long four-lane access-controlled greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G and the 90 km-long four-lane access-controlled greenfield highway from Khammam to Vijayawada section of NH-163G. These roads will be built at a total cost of about ₹6,400 crore, a release here said. The PM also inaugurated the newly four-laned 59 km long Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB. Built at a cost of about ₹2,460 crore, it is a part of the Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam Corridor and is developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. He also inaugurated the 37 km section of the Jaklair–Krishna New Railway Line.

Built at a cost of more than ₹500 crore, the new rail line section brings areas of the backward district of Narayanpet for the first time onto the Railway map. The 'Hassan-Cherlapalli LPG Pipeline Project' which is built at a cost of about ₹2,170 crore was also inaugurated today. The LPG pipeline, from Hassan in Karnataka to Cherlapalli (suburb of Hyderabad), provides a safe, cost-efficient, and eco-friendly mode of LPG transportation and distribution in the region. Additionally, Modi laid the foundation stone for the multi-product petroleum pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur). The 425-kilometre pipeline will be built at a cost of ₹1,940 crore.

Among new structures inaugurated were five new buildings of Hyderabad University -- School of Economics; School of Mathematics & Statistics; School of Management Studies; Lecture Hall Complex – III; and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication (Annexe). The PM also flagged off the Hyderabad (Kacheguda)-Raichur-Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train service from Krishna station via video conferencing. The train service will connect Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Narayanpet districts in Telangana with Raichur district in Karnataka.