Assam court sentences Manipur-based drug supplier to 20-yr rigorous imprisonment

A special court in Assam’s Nagaon district on Saturday sentenced a Manipur based drugs-supplier for a 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹2 lakhs. Ramai Khezii Hopingsoz was arrested in Assam’s Nagaon in October 2021 (HT Photo/ sourced)

The person identified as Ramai Khezii Hopingson, a resident of Manipur’s Churachandpur district, was arrested in Nagaon October 2021 along with an 298.30 grams of Heroin, according to the police.

Police said that Hopingson is a veteran Narco Criminal and he was one of the major drugs suppliers in entire northeast before his arrest. “He came to meet a Nagaon-based drugs peddler Habil Ali, when we arrested him,” said Dhruba Bora.

Bora was additional superintendent of police (HQ) of Nagaon district when Hopingson was arrested. Bora said that they had Information about Hopingson and his activities before he arrived at Nagaon Central Jail to meet Habil Ali, a convict.

“Hopingson was amongst the most wanted criminals in Assam, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland. He was carrying heroin when he met Ali and we caught him red-handed inside the jail,” Bora said.

A case was registered against Hopingson under section 21 (c) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 at Nagao Sadar Police Station on October 25, 2021 and the police submitted chargesheet on December 13, that year.

Dhruba Bora initially investigated the matter, sub-inspector Udayak Basumatary and Kundan Ravi Das assisted him in this. The final investigation and chargesheet was submitted by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Nagaon’s Kaliabor, Mrinmoy Das.

Police said that during the course of the investigation, law enforcement authorities recovered a substantial quantity of narcotics and other evidence from the possession of Hopingson.

“After arresting him, we searched all the places he visited in Nagaon. From a house in Nonoi area, we recovered substantial amount of heroin, some other narcotic products and some documents,” police said.

Dhruba Bora, who is presently posted as DCP, Guwahati, told HT on Saturday that Hopingson had a large network from Manipur, Mizoram, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland.

“In the investigation, we found that he used to supply the drugs from Manipur’s side to many other parts of Northeastern states and other Indian states. He was a kingpin and his arrest was a big success for us,” Bora said.

At least 19 suspected drug peddlers from Manipur’s Kangpokpi, Churachandpur and surrounding areas were arrested in Assam’s Cachar district in last two months.

Police said that drug peddlers are adopting new methods due to Assam Police’s regular actions against the trade of drugs.