Jawan box office collection Day 24: Shah Rukh Khan film could cross 600 cr in India today, earns 1068 cr worldwide

Jawan is on an unstoppable run at the box office. Despite multiple new releases, the Atlee film continues to bring in audiences. The Shah Rukh Khan film has remained unshakeable at the domestic box office as it collected ₹ 8.5 crore on its fourth Saturday, as per the early estimates reported by Sacnilk.com. Jawan released in theatres on September 7. (Also read: Jawan song Aararaari Raaro: Deepika Padukone as ‘Kanha’ Shah Rukh Khan's mom shares her journey in jail. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in Jawan.

Domestic box office

As per the latest report by Sacnilk.com, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan minted ₹ 8.5 crore on Day 24. It now stands at a domestic total of 595.45 crore. The film is expected to cross ₹ 600 crore mark on Day 25. Given that there is an extended weekend with Gandhi Jayanti on Monday, Jawan is all set to further progress on its domestic collections. Jawan has already beaten the lifetime domestic total of Shah Rukh's previous film Pathaan, which released earlier this year, as well as Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which released in August.

According to the report, Jawan showed 68.32% growth in occupancy on Saturday despite facing new releases at the ticket counter with Fukrey 3, Chandramukhi 2, and The Vaccine War.

Last week, Shah Rukh Khan's wife-fashion designer Gauri Khan shared a post on Instagram announcing an offer on the film. Gauri shared a poster of the film with the words 'Superhit film ka superhit offer! Buy 1 get 1 ticket free'. The offer was valid on internet bookings for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. "Double blast. Single price. Like Azad is there with Vikram Rathore... Anyone can go with you. If you buy one ticket, the second ticket is absolutely free. * 1 + 1 offer... Starting tomorrow. Enjoy #Jawan with your loved ones. In cinemas near you - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, the production banner Red Chillies Entertainment also posted the latest update on the worldwide collections of Jawan on Sunday. The Atlee film has grossed ₹ 1068.58 crore so far. "Unleashing power and creating history at the box office," read the caption.

About Jawan

Jawan has Shah Rukh in the role of army man Vikram Rathore, as well as his son, Azad. Nayanthara made her Hindi film debut with the film and Vijay Sethupathi is in the role of the lead antagonist. Deepika Padukone also stars in an extended cameo. The film also has Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak as Ishkra, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi in pivotal roles.

