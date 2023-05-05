Sharad Pawar withdraws resignation as NCP president

Sharad Pawar on Friday withdrew his designation as the Nationalist Congress Party chief.“I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)”, the veteran leader said, hours after the NCP panel selected by him to pick his successor rejected his resignation.Pawar's resignation announcement on Tuesday had sent shockwaves among the party cadre. After pressure from party workers and leaders had mounted, Pawar had said he would take two-three days to rethink his decision.The NCP panel had met earlier today wherein the leaders rejected Pawar's resignation. "“Mr Pawar expressed his desire to step down as president of the party. We unanimously reject the resignation. We have decided unanimously that we will request him to carry on as party president,” NCP vice president Praful Patel said at a press conference after the meeting. The resignation episode unfolded amid murmurs of rebellion brewing within the NCP cadre. There have been reports of a section of NCP MLAs planning to leave the party with Ajit Pawar to join the BJP. Recently, Ajit Pawar had declared the NCP is ready to stake claim to the post of chief minister at any point. However, the ambitious NCP leader also said he will not leave the party as long as he lives.

Sharad Pawar addresses presser in Mumbai.

