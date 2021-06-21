Sharad Pawar to host meeting of Rashtra Manch leaders tomorrow amid murmurs of anti-BJP coalition formation

Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will host a meeting of non-BJP political parties at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday to be attended by Trinamool Congress leader Yashwant Sinha under the newly formed political action group Rashtra Manch.

The meeting, which is expected to be attended by NCP's Majeed Memon and Samajwadi Party's Ghanshyam Tiwari among others, is likely to see discussions around strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rashtra Manch is a coaltion of opposition parties formed by former finance minister Yashwant Sinha in 2018 to take on the BJP-led Centre.

Earlier on Monday, Sharad Pawar met poll strategist Prashant Kishor in the national capital amid buzz about the formation of a likely national coalition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

However, details of the discussion between Sharad Pawar and Prashant Kishor, whose firm I-Pac worked with Shiv Sena in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, was not immediately known.

The details of Tuesday’s scheduled meeting between Sharad Pawar and leaders of the Rashtra Manch, which also has senior Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha, emerged after the NCP’s leader meeting with Prashant Kishor, the second such in recent days.

Speculations are rife that Congress may not be a part of the meeting called by Sharad Pawar.

Sharad Pawar has been insisting on a united coalition of opposition parties to take on the BJP, which is in power at the Centre for two consecutive terms.