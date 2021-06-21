Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Sharad Pawar to host meeting of Rashtra Manch leaders tomorrow amid murmurs of anti-BJP coalition formation
india news

Sharad Pawar to host meeting of Rashtra Manch leaders tomorrow amid murmurs of anti-BJP coalition formation

Sharad Pawar has called the meeting of the opposition leaders amid speculations about an opposition alliance against the BJP for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Sharad Pawar has called the meeting of Rashtra Manch leaders soon after his discussion with poll strategist Prashant Kishor earlier on Monday.(File photo)

Sharad Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will host a meeting of non-BJP political parties at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday to be attended by Trinamool Congress leader Yashwant Sinha under the newly formed political action group Rashtra Manch.

The meeting, which is expected to be attended by NCP's Majeed Memon and Samajwadi Party's Ghanshyam Tiwari among others, is likely to see discussions around strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Rashtra Manch is a coaltion of opposition parties formed by former finance minister Yashwant Sinha in 2018 to take on the BJP-led Centre.

Earlier on Monday, Sharad Pawar met poll strategist Prashant Kishor in the national capital amid buzz about the formation of a likely national coalition against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

However, details of the discussion between Sharad Pawar and Prashant Kishor, whose firm I-Pac worked with Shiv Sena in the run up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, was not immediately known.

The details of Tuesday’s scheduled meeting between Sharad Pawar and leaders of the Rashtra Manch, which also has senior Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha, emerged after the NCP’s leader meeting with Prashant Kishor, the second such in recent days.

Speculations are rife that Congress may not be a part of the meeting called by Sharad Pawar.

Sharad Pawar has been insisting on a united coalition of opposition parties to take on the BJP, which is in power at the Centre for two consecutive terms.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sharad pawar rashtra manch yashwant sinha nationalist congress party
TRENDING NEWS

Anand Mahindra mesmerised by British artist’s Gulon Mein Rang Bhare rendition

From chhole bhature to Shavasana: Zomato’s Yoga Day tweet may leave you giggling

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts

Cat reacts to its human eating grilled cheese sandwich, video is a must-watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP