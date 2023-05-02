Sharad Pawar quits as NCP chief Updates: He will take two-three days to rethink decision, says Ajit Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced his decision to step down as party chief. However, he won't retire from active politics.

Pawar, who helmed the party since its inception in 1999, said in his address, "I have three years left of Rajya Sabha membership in Parliament, during which I will focus on issues related to Maharashtra and India, with a caveat of not taking any responsibility. After a long period of public life from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as President of the Nationalist Congress Party".