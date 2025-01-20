Sharon Raj murder case: Accused girlfriend Greeshma sentenced to death by Kerala court

Accused Greeshma in the high-profile Sharon Raj murder case has been sentenced to death by the Neyyattinkara Additional Sessions Court on Monday. The court gave capital punishment to the accused who had poisoned her boyfriend Sharon Raj, a 23-year-old man, with pesticide-laced ayurvedic decoction. The court said that Greeshma has no evidence to support claims of mental pressure from Sharon.(Representative/Pexel)

The third accused, Greeshma's uncle Nirmalakumaran Nair, has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

While pronouncing the quantum of punishment, the court observed, "The act of inviting Sharon over under the pretext of sexual intimacy and subsequently committing the crime cannot be ignored. It is the State's responsibility to ensure punishment for criminal acts. Evidence such as Sharon recording a video of the suspicious juice, despite Greeshma asking him not to record, indicates that he suspected something was wrong. Sharon fought for his life for 11 days without even consuming a drop of water."

The court further observed that Greeshma betrayed the trust of her boyfriend Sharon, manipulating him emotionally. She has no evidence to support claims of mental pressure from Sharon, the court said, adding, "Greeshma's defence that Sharon had physically abused her also lacks any proof. On the contrary, Sharon had never blamed her in any messages or communications. While Sharon remained committed to the accused, she was simultaneously in contact with her fiance."

"It is evident that the crime was premeditated and carried out without provocation. Greeshma's cunning attempts to cover up her crime were unsuccessful. Her argument of youthful age cannot be considered in light of the severity of the crime. The evidence suggests that Sharon was unaware of Greeshma's plan to murder him," the court observed.

Accused Greeshma faced multiple charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). She has been booked under sections 302 (Murder), 364 (Abduction with intent to commit murder), 328 (Administering poison with intent to harm life), and 203 (Obstruction of justice by providing false information) of the IPC.

The court on Saturday heard the final arguments of the defence and prosecution on the quantum of punishment to SS Greeshma who was found guilty by the Court on January 17. The court also found her uncle Nirmalakumaran Nair, the third accused, guilty under Section 201 of the IPC. Her mother Sindhu was acquitted.

The case dates back to October 14, 2022, when Greeshma allegedly poisoned her boyfriend, Sharon Raj, by mixing poison in herbal medicine at her residence. Sharon passed away 11 days later while being treated in the ICU of a medical college.

Sharon and Greeshma had been in a long-term relationship. However, Greeshma, planning to marry another person, sought to end her relationship with Sharon. When Sharon refused to break up, it reportedly led to the murder.

Sharon's dying declaration to the magistrate, in which he revealed he had consumed the herbal medicine given by Greeshma without suspecting any harm, was a crucial turning point in the investigation. Forensic evidence also played a pivotal role in establishing the crime.

The police filed the charge sheet on January 25, 2023, following a meticulous investigation led by a special team under then-Superintendent of Police Shilpa. The trial, which began on October 15 last year, concluded on January 3 this year. Over 95 witnesses were examined in the case.