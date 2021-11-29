Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Shashi Tharoor clarifies selfie with Mimi, Nusrat and other women MPs after backlash
india news

Shashi Tharoor clarifies selfie with Mimi, Nusrat and other women MPs after backlash

Shashi Tharoor said the selfie was posted on Twitter at the suggestion of the women MPs who posed for the photo and he was happy to be roped in to this show of workplace camaraderie.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday posted a selfie with six women MPs on Twitter for which he was criticised. 
Published on Nov 29, 2021 02:29 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on the first day of the winter session of Parliament invited criticism after he posted a selfie with six women MPs of Parliament, including Trinamool's Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty, Congress's Preneet Kaur, wife of former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, NCP's Supriya Sule and Congress's Jothiman Sennimalai and DMK's Thamizhachi Thangapandian. What led to a row over the photo was the caption that Tharoor used. "Who says the Lok Sabha isn't an attractive place to work?" Tharoor wrote as he posted the photo.

Accused of sexism, the Congress MP clarified that it was the initiative of the women MPs in the photo and they, as Tharoor said, asked Tharoor to tweet about the photo. "I am sorry some people are offended but I was happy to be roped in to this show of workplace camaraderie. That's all this is," the Thiruvananthapuram MP tweeted.

RELATED STORIES

As clear in the photo, the selfie was taken by Mimi Chakraborty while the rest posed happily for the selfie with Tharoor in the middle of them. The women MPs also shared Throor's post about ‘attractive place to work’ on their social media handles. 

 

"The whole selfie thing was done (at the women MPs' initiative) in great good humour & it was they who asked me to tweet it in the same spirit," Tharoor wrote.

Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nandy exclaimed on social media that someone like Shashi Tharoor would "reduce elected political leaders to their looks, and centre himself in the comment to boot." "This is 2021, folks," Nandy wrote. After Shashi Tharoor's apologies and clarification, Nandy wrote the intent of the selfie is not the point. "It minimises women in politics or aspiring to politics, Dr Tharoor, and seems to make attractiveness the criteria."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parliament shashi tharoor
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Bisahulal Sahu
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Delhi’s Air Quality Index
Delhi schools reopen
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP