Shashi Tharoor back with another head-scratcher. But this word for Virat Kohli is a 'typo'

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is known for his penchant for rarely used, difficult-to-pronounce English words. And his witty tweets also include his effort to engage his followers. But this time, Tharoor's typo while praising Virat Kohli's brilliant performance against Pakistan in T20 World Cup in Melbourne sent netizens into a tizzy who struggled to understand the new word --AUTHETIC.

India's victory brought about by Kohli's unbeaten 82 earned the cricketer laurels from several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhavan and many more.

Tharoor was not behind. He took to Twitter to say that he deliberately missed his flight from Goa to watch the India-Pakistan match. "After addressing a conference of Catholic universities in Goa this morning I declined the scheduled flight which would have meant missing the #indvspakmatch entirely. Even though the next flight is only at 9.55 pm I was thrilled to see one of the great matches of this tournament," Tharoor tweeted.

In another tweet for Kohli, Tharoor said, "And this man is both genius & authetic hero! Utterly awesome @imVkohli."

The 'authetic’ left netizens scratching their heads.

"Sir, please give the meaning of 'authetic' I am unable to find it," one person tweeted.

"Now this is killing me. I checked online and in 3 physical dictionaries at home, but cannot find this word. Please put me out of my misery. What does "authetic" mean?" wrote another.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user came to Tharoor's rescue by saying that "authetic" is indeed a word and made sense in the context used by the Congress leader.

"Was surprised, thinking I'd spotted a typo in a @ShashiTharoor tweet, but "authetic" is a real word and makes sense in this context," she tweeted.

However, Tharoor clarified that it was indeed a typo. "Thanks for coming to the rescue, @perthinent, but it was, alas, a typo!" Tharoor wrote.

Captain Rohit Sharma ranked Kohli's match-winning exploits as not just his best-ever innings but one of the greatest in Indian cricket history, with the superstar batsman admitting he had never experienced such emotion.

