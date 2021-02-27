Shashi Tharoor has a message for Indian cricket team. It has a 'spin'

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter on Saturday to share a Whatsapp forward equating Mahatma Gandhi with the spinners of the Indian cricket team.

The message featured a picture of Gandhiji’s famous spinning wheel or Charkha along with the text 'spinners have always done well in Ahmedabad especially against England', capped off with a smirking face emoji. Tharoor captioned it as 'one of the better WhatsApp forwards of the day!'.

India played and won a pink ball test against England in the newly christened Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera which ended in just over five sessions. The victory has largely been credited to spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, and Washington Sundar, picked by captain Virat Kohli. Axar Patel and R Ashwin had a total of nine wickets between them to bowl out England for 112 all out.

Gandhiji used the portable spinning wheel, called a charkha in Hindi, to spin thread and make his own clothes as a symbol of protest against the British textile products in favour of homemade clothes. Gandhiji was extremely fond of his charkha and used it to make his clothes while he was imprisoned in Pune’s Yerawada jail first in the early 1930s. The spinning wheel went on to play a big role in India’s push for self-reliance and ultimately self-governance.

The Motera stadium is the biggest cricket stadium in the world with a total capacity of 1,32,000. The renaming of the cricket stadium at Motera after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited sharp rebuke and criticism from the opposition. The Bharatiya Janata Party defended its decision by pointing out that just the stadium has been renamed but it still continues to be a part of the larger Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel sports complex.