Shashi Tharoor on sharing stage with PM Modi: 'Focus on development, not politics'

Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday underscored the importance of putting national development ahead of political divides, responding to queries on him sharing stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the inauguration of the Vizhinjam International Seaport, in Thiruvananthapuram. (PMO/PTI)

Shashi Tharoor cited the Vizhinjam Seaport as a prime example of how development projects can transcend political barriers, calling it a symbol of cooperative federalism.

"Yesterday, the Prime Minister came to Thiruvananthapuram, and we saw the official commissioning of the Vizhinjam Seaport. The port has been a dream of the people of Vizhinjam and Thiruvananthapuram, my constituency, and Kerala for a very, very long time. A project initiated by a Congress government was continued by a Communist Left front government and then commissioned by a BJP government in the centre," ANI news agency quoted Shashi Tharoor.

He added that such collaborative efforts were a testament to how development, when prioritised, can bring political opponents together. "That is a very good example of how we can focus on development for the benefit of the nation ahead of whatever political issues may divide us," Tharoor added.

PM Modi takes swipe at oppn over Tharoor's presence

The event saw PM Modi take a swipe at the opposition INDIA alliance. In his address, Modi quipped about the presence of Shashi Tharoor, saying it would "disturb the sleep" of many in the opposition.

"I want to tell Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan), you are a strong pillar of INDI alliance, Shashi Tharoor is also sitting here," Modi had said, adding, "Today's event is going to disturb the sleep of many."

Shashi Tharoor, a four-time Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, has faced both praise and criticism for his interactions with the Modi government. Recently, he had lauded the PM’s comments on the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, though his remarks had sparked a backlash from some of his own party colleagues.