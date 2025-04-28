‘You a BJP spokesperson?’: Congress leader slams Shashi Tharoor over Pahalgam remarks

Congress leader Udit Raj launched a sharp attack against party colleague Shashi Tharoor over his remarks on the recent Pahalgam terror attack, as he questioned the latter's political allegiance. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor likened the Pahalgam terror attack to Israel’s intelligence failure during the Hamas-led strike on October 7, 2023.(ANI)

Raj questioned whether Tharoor was speaking for the Congress or aligning himself with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"I want to ask Shashi Tharoor, is he in the Congress party or the BJP? Is he trying to become a super-BJP man? Shashi Tharoor should ask the BJP when the government is taking the Pok? Has Shashi Tharoor become the advocate of the BJP?" Udit Raj said.

What Shashi Tharoor said about the Pahalgam attack

Udit Raj's remarks came after Tharoor, while speaking about the Pahalgam terror attack, compared the incident to Israel’s intelligence failure during the Hamas-led strike on October 7, 2023, saying that even nations with the world’s strongest intelligence networks can be caught off guard.

"Obviously, there was no foolproof intelligence. There was some failure... But we have got the example of Israel, the world's best intelligence services according to everybody, which was taken by surprise on October 7, just two years ago. It seems to me, just as Israel is waiting till the end of the war before they demand accountability, similarly, I think we too should see the present crisis through and then demand accountability from the government. No country can ever have a foolproof 100 per cent intelligence,' he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Tharoor, however, maintained a nuanced stance, arguing that the public often never hears about terror attacks that are successfully prevented.

"We will never know about the various terror attacks that were successfully thwarted. We only learn about the ones that we failed to thwart. This is normal in any nation. There were failures, I agree, but that should not be our main focus right now," the Congress leader said.

Has the BJP appointed Tharoor as spokesperson? Udit Raj asks

Over his remarks, Raj called for clarity on Tharoor’s position within the party. "I want to ask him which terrorist incident took place after 9/11 in America? Has the BJP appointed him as its spokesperson?" he asked.

Pahalgam terror attack

On April 22, terrorists opened fire on tourists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and killed 26 people, mostly civilians. The victims were gunned down near Baisaran Meadow, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir.