‘Dysfunctional Delhi airport’: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor receives PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram

Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said he managed to reach Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite delays at the “dysfunctional” Delhi airport. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor welcomes PM Narendra Modi in Thiruvananthapuram.(X-@ShashiTharoor)

Tharoor welcomed the Prime Minister ahead of the official commissioning of Vizhinjam port, a project he said he has been proud to support since its inception.

“Despite delays at the dysfunctional Delhi airport, managed to land in Thiruvananthapuram in time to receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in my constituency. Looking forward to his officially commissioning Vizhinjam port, a project I have been proud to have been involved with since its inception,” Tharoor wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Vizhinjam International Deepwater Seaport, India’s first container transhipment port, is a ₹8,900 crore project aimed at boosting the country’s maritime infrastructure.

Developed by the Kerala government, the Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport is designed for container transhipment and cargo handling. The project, under a Public-Private Partnership, began construction on December 5, 2015, with Adani Vizhinjam Port as the concessionaire.

Port's 20-meter draft supports major international shipping traffic

Vizhinjam is located approximately 10 nautical miles from major international shipping routes. The site offers a natural draft of over 20 metres, allowing it to accommodate large container vessels without the need for significant dredging.

The port has been planned as India’s first dedicated container transhipment facility.

Key components of the port include container terminals, berths, and an associated logistics zone. The port is designed to incorporate mechanised cargo handling and port operations systems.

Vizhinjam is expected to enhance the movement of transshipment traffic into India, as well as along key routes between the US, Europe, Africa, and East Asia.

The port is expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities and contribute to regional economic development. The project incorporates sustainable port practices, including environmental monitoring and a focus on minimizing the ecological footprint.