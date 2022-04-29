Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shashi Tharoor's limerick for Kejriwal where 'BJP frothed & quivered like jelly'

Kejriwal was trolled by the BJP for slouching in his chair at PM Modi's meeting with all chief ministers on Wednesday. 
Shashi Tharoor has come up with a verse after Kejriwal was trolled as ‘mannerless CM’
Published on Apr 29, 2022 02:31 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday wrote a limerick for Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal following the BJP's recent criticism of Kejriwal's manner during the meeting of PM Modi and chief ministers. Displaying his usual panache for unfamiliar words, Tharoor wrote the BJP frothed and quivered like jelly seeing the 'onscreen reticulation' of Kejriwal's 'pandiculation'.

"There once was a CM of Delhi

Who stretched from his head to his belly;

The onscreen reticulation

Revealed his pandiculation

So BJP frothed& quivered like jelly!" - Shashi Tharoor wrote.

 

The BJP posted the video of Kejriwal relaxing while PM Modi was addressing the meeting slamming his demeanour as 'mannerless'. In the video shared by BJP leaders, Kejriwal could be seen slouching on the chair, putting both his arms over his head.

Terming his mannerism 'uncouth', BJP's Amit Malviya said Arvind Kejriwal continues to disgrace himself. Former Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said Kejriwal's indecent behaviour in the review meet shows he is not worried about people at all. 

 

"On one hand Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji is making every effort to protect the countrymen from #COVID19, while #Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal ji is proving by his indecent behaviour in review meeting that he is not worried about people at all (sic)," tweeted Dr Harsh Vardhan.

