Shashi Tharoor's 'no leaders present' tweet amid Tamil Nadu prez poll campaign

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, busy campaigning for the October 17 presidential elections of the grand old party, has been actively sharing glimpses of his interactions across cities in the run up to polls. On Friday, the 66-year-old leader yet again asserted that he has been getting considerable support for his candidature.

In one of his recent posts, however, he said that “no leaders” were present even as he received a “warm welcome” in the southern state of Tamil Nadu amid the campaign. "Enjoyed a warm welcome at ⁦@INCTamilNadu from party colleagues, but no “leaders” present. (sic)," his tweet read.

Furthermore, he also gave details of what unfolded at a press conference. "At the ensuing press conference, media alleged that office-bearers were told to stay away. Interestingly dozens of ordinary citizens attended, to show me their support," he further wrote in his Twitter post.

In the crucial presidential elections, it’s Tharoor vs veteran party leader Mallkarjun Kharge. Both the leaders have been stressing that it would be a free and fair election after Kharge’s filing of nomination papers appeared to be a show of strength as several top Congress leaders were seen by his side.

Kharge and Tharoor have also been refuting comments on the G-23 group after at least three of those leaders pledged support to Kharge. “There is no G-23”, they both have stressed amid the buzz. G-23 group had come under the spotlight about two years ago when the top leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi on the urgent needs of reforms within Congress following back-to-back setbacks. Tharoor was one of the letter writers.

Questions are also being asked if Kharge is being backed by the Gandhis for the top post. This has been denied repeatedly.

Meanwhile, the next Congress chief would have several challenges to tackle, including the upcoming state polls and the 2024 national elections.

