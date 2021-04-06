Home / India News / Shashi Tharoor says high voter turnout in Kerala polls indicates UDF victory
Shashi Tharoor says high voter turnout in Kerala polls indicates UDF victory

"The turnout has been very high... which is unusual for Kerala. As a general rule when the turnout is high UDF will prevail," Shashi Tharoor said.
ANI | , Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 03:48 PM IST
After casting his vote in Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor said "The other parties are more cadre-based, so be it rain or bad voter turnout they will come and vote whereas UDF voters are regular folks."(Twitter/@ShashiTharoor)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday said higher turnout for the Kerala Assembly Elections indicate a victory for the United Democratic Front (UDF) adding that it is "too little too late" for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to remember Lord Ayyappa just ahead of the polls.

After casting his vote in Thiruvananthapuram, Tharoor said, "The turnout has been very high... which is unusual for Kerala. As a general rule when the turnout is high UDF will prevail. The other parties are more cadre-based, so be it rain or bad voter turnout they will come and vote whereas UDF voters are regular folks."

"The Chief Ministers' statement that Lord Ayyappa is going to vote for him reveals the extreme bankruptcy of the Communist ideology in Kerala as well as their utter desperation that they now want to seek votes from the very believers whom they have insulted in the last 3 years. The time to recall Lord Ayyappa was when they were busy putting jackets and helmets on women and pushing them up the hills,...I think it's a bit too little too late," he added.

Kerala votes in a single phase today with results scheduled to be announced on May 2.

