Shashi Tharoor says VP poll result was 'foreordained'; ‘Margret Alva did what…’

As Congress MP Shashi Tharoor congratulated Opposition's Vice-Presidential candidate Margaret Alva for contesting the election against NDA's Jagdeep Dhankhar, Tharoor said the result of the election was 'foreordained'. "... but as the Gita teaches us, one must do the right thing without heed to the outcome," Tharoor tweeted.

Numbers were in favour of Dhankhar who secured 528 votes against Alva's 182 and the margin of victory has been the highest since 1997.

After the results were declared on Saturday, Margaret Alva congratulated Dhankhar on the victory. She also thanked all leaders of the opposition and MPs from all across the parties who voted for her.

On Dhankh6ar's victory, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said he hopes qualities like Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and Venkaiah Naidu from him. "I have known Jagdeep Dhankhar for many years, and last year he presided over an online function on my book on the Buddha. I hope he will display the sagacity and objectivity of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and the wit and humour of Venkaiah Naidu, his partymen who became VP," Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

"@alva_margaret ran a spirited campaign and it was too bad the TMC didn’t support her. India will have to wait for its first woman Vice President. Incidentally, it was my ministerial duty to accompany Aung San Suu Kyi to meet with her friend Margaret Alva in Bengaluru in Nov 2012," he added.

The Trinamool Congress had abstained from voting as decided earlier claiming it was not consulted while naming Alva as the opposition pick. Two Trinamool MPs, Sisir Kumar Adhikari and his son Dibyendu Adhikari, however, voted defying the party line.

