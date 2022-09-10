Shashi Tharoor shares his time-management secret, says 'not good advice'

In a hearty exchange with Trinamool MP Derek O'Brien, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday revealed the secret of his time management but also added that it is not good advice to give. As Derek congratulated Tharoor for his 24th book and suggested writing his next book, which will be the 25th, on his time management. "The answer is that I don't sleep enough. Which is not good advice to give anyone," Shashi Tharoor revealed. Also Read: 5 party MPs write to Madhusudan Mistry, express concern over 'fairness and transparency'

Shashi Tharoor's 24th book is a biography of Ambedkar, which will be launched on October 1. In his congratulatory message, Derek described Shashi Tharoor as a 'fellow parliamentarian, author, former diplomat, one-time Kolkata boy'.

Shashi Tharoor is likely to contest the party's presidential election, speculations of which are doing the rounds. The Thiruvananthapuram MP has not put them to rest. Instead, he recently said he is neither ruling himself in nor out in the upcoming presidential election. The G-23 leader is one of the five Congress MPs who have written to the Congress central election authority chief Madhusudan Mistry expressing concern about the 'transparency and fairness' of the election and sought the list of the PCC delegates that make up the electoral college.

Rahul Gandhi as he has undertaken the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari said on Friday that he had made up his mind on whether he will take up the party presidency or not. "Whether I become president or not, this will become very clear when the presidential elections of the Congress party take place," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Wait till that time. When that time happens (comes), you will see. And if I don't stand, you can ask me 'why didn't you stand' and I will answer the question for you," Rahul Gandhi said.

