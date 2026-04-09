Shashi Tharoor slams AI, deepfake videos of him as ‘fake news’, defines ‘rule of thumb’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor decried the circulation of purported deepfake videos that show him saying things he "never said". He asserted that any statement not posted on his social media handle or on the interviewer/platform is "fake news".

Shashi Tharoor had earlier expressed discontent over the Modi government not taking lead in mediating peace efforts in the US-Iran war, but he never backed Pakistan's diplomacy. (PTI)

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Several manipulated videos allegedly surfaced on social media, falsely claiming that Tharoor criticised the government and supported Pakistan's foreign policy amid the ongoing US-Iran war. However, the Congress MP didn't directly reference these claims in his statement on AI-generated clips. Follow Iran-US war news live updates

While Tharoor expressed displeasure with the Centre's lack of initiative in spearheading peace between Iran and the United States, the leader has never been reported to have backed Pakistan's foreign policy.

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{{^usCountry}} In a post on X, Tharoor said, "There are an alarming number of deepfake videos circulating of me, with convincing-sounding AI-generated voice-overs over genuine footage of old interviews, having "me" saying things I have never said." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a post on X, Tharoor said, "There are an alarming number of deepfake videos circulating of me, with convincing-sounding AI-generated voice-overs over genuine footage of old interviews, having "me" saying things I have never said." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He expressed discontent with the extent to which users on social media have fallen for the purported manipulated videos, believing that the Congress leader made such remarks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He expressed discontent with the extent to which users on social media have fallen for the purported manipulated videos, believing that the Congress leader made such remarks. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Disappointed that so many on social media are believing these lies and issuing baseless comments attacking me for purported views that I have not expressed," Tharoor added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Disappointed that so many on social media are believing these lies and issuing baseless comments attacking me for purported views that I have not expressed," Tharoor added. {{/usCountry}}

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The Congress MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram defined a rule of thumb. He said, "If a statement (video or otherwise) doesn't appear on my timeline nor on that of the purported interviewer/media source, it's fake news."

Last month as well, Tharoor condemned an AI-generated video, in which he was heard praising Pakistan's decision to play against India in the T20 World Cup.

The video displayed a poor generation of Tharoor's AI clone, with a voice resembling that of the Congress leader. The purported has now been taken down across social media.

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At the time, as well, Tharoor took to X and said, "Ai-generated "fake news" -- and not even very good. Neither my language nor my voice."

What Tharoor said on India amid Iran war

Shashi Tharoor had expressed discontent with the Modi government for India not taking the lead in the peace efforts to end the US-Iran war in the Middle East, saying that he "can't be happy about" Pakistan leading the mediation.

Around two weeks ago, while speaking to news agency ANI, Tharoor said that the current situation was "embarrassing" for India. He said he had backed the Modi government's silence, hoping that the Centre would use the opportunity to take the lead in mediating peace.

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"Right now, sorry to say that things are not looking so good. It is a bit embarrassing for all of us. One of the reasons that I supported the government's restraint and silence on this Iran war was because I hoped that the government would use this to create a space for peacemaking and be a leading voice for peace, as PM Modi has often said India should be," he said.

Noting that now Pakistan is leading the mediation effort with Turkey and Egypt, Tharoor said, "I can't be happy about that."

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He wished "good luck" to Pakistan, Egypt and Turkey with the mediation efforts. "We all want peace," the Congress leader said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Asmita Ravi Shankar ...Read More Asmita Ravi Shankar is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. She covers breaking news and focuses on crime, geopolitics, and the domestic political landscape. She has an eye for the intricacies in criminal investigations and a keen interest in how diplomacy and complexities affect politics, within India and globally. She has written extensively about Operation Sindoor, the Iran-US conflict, elections in India, Trump tariffs and diplomacy. Asmita also engages in multimedia storytelling, using interactive elements to enhance readers' news experience and build a high-traffic news ecosystem. With nearly three years of experience in the journalism industry, Asmita has been with HT for a little over a year. She has previously worked with online news teams at Outlook India and Network18, covering a wide range of beats and building her specialisation. In HT, she has been recognised for her comprehensive reportage and her contribution to coverage of the Bihar assembly election results, having single-handedly driven over 2 million users on that day. Asmita earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, the University of Delhi. She went on to earn a postgraduate diploma in integrated journalism from the Asian College of Journalism, sharpening her skills in multimedia storytelling, editing and sourcing to enrich her reportage. Additionally, Asmita holds a degree in Bharatanatyam from the Pracheen Kala Kendra. She is also a teacher of the Indian classical dance form. When not working on news, Asmita can be found dancing, binge-watching true crime docu-series, cooking and exploring various genres of music. Read Less

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