Shashi Tharoor slams Centre over Kharge ‘not invited’ at G20 dinner: ‘Pity that govt…’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday hit out at the Centre for not inviting leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge for the G20 dinner, calling it an absence of spirit of accommodation within Indian politics.



Earlier in the day, Tharoor had lauded India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant over the hardball negotiations involving India, Russia, China and other Western powers for a joint communique, the New Delhi Declaration.



"Well done ⁦ @amitabhk87! Looks like the IFS lost an ace diplomat when you opted for the IAS! "Negotiated with Russia, China, only last night got final draft," says India's G20 Sherpa on 'Delhi Declaration' consensus. A proud moment for India at G20!" he had said.



However, the Congress MP did not mince words while questioning the government over reports of not inviting Kharge. “This diplomatic triumph makes it all the more a pity that the government does not bring the same attitude of conciliation & co-operation to bear in its domestic dealings”, he said.



“The failure to invite the Leader of the Opposition, and indeed any Opposition MP, to any of the G20 events, receptions, dinner etc underscores my point. No other democracy would snub its own Parliamentary colleagues on a global stage like this. A pity that the spirit of accommodation that prevailed at G20 is absent within Indian politics!” Tharoor added.



Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had not attended the dinner, claiming the ministry of home affairs had not granted approval to his helicopter. However, the ministery had denied the allegation.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.(PTI / File photo)