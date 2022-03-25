Shashi Tharoor slams ministers repeatedly lauding PM, calls ‘brown-nosing version of North Korea’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday took a jibe at Parliament proceeding as he said it has become almost impossible for ministers to make an intervention during the session without taking the name of PM Modi and counting his virtues. 'We are sliding into a brown-nosing version of North Korea," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The current parliament session has made it painfully clear that it is no longer possible for any minister in this government to make a substantial intervention without repeatedly invoking the virtues of the Prime Minister. We are sliding into a brown-nosing version of North Korea," he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra said the BJP MPs have turned Parliament into Rome's Colosseum where the Prime Minister enters like a gladiator to the chants of 'Modi, Modi'. "It is India's greatest tragedy perhaps that the very party Vajpayeeji led as prime minister today leads the government that has turned Parliament like Rome's Colosseum," Mahua Moitra said participating in the discussion on the demands for grants for the ministry of civil aviation 2022-23.

On Thursday, Shashi Tharoor spoke in the Lok Sabha stressing the need of developing an all-weather deep-water post near international sea routes as a vast number of container ships coming to India are being transhipped to Colombo due to lack of significant domestic ports. Tharoor said this has given China tremendous dominance in the Indian Ocean. A Chinese firm has just been awarded an eastern container terminal at Colombo port, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"There is a piquant situation that India prohibits Chinese firms from investing in building our ports but in effect, we are condoning transhipment of the lion's share of our cargo via a port operated exclusively by Chinam," Tharoor said participating in a discussion on demands of grants for the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways.