‘What steps they are taking?’: Shashi Tharoor slams ‘mob rule’ after Hindu man's lynching in Bangladesh

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday slammed the killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, calling the incident “unbearably tragic" and questioned what steps are the authorities taking to punish the murderers. Tharoor questioned the country's interim government on the steps being taken to bring those responsible to justice.(PTI)

The Hindu youth, identified as 27-year-old Dipu Chandra Das, was lynched by a mob in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district. Bangladesh chief adviser Muhammad Yunus earlier today said seven people had been arrested in connection with the lynching.

While flagging the “mob rule” in Bangladesh, Tharoor further questioned the country's interim government on the steps being taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

“An unbearably tragic incident amid the mob rule that is raging across Bangladesh. While mourning the loss of this poor Hindu man at the hands of unspeakable criminals, I appreciate the condemnation issued by the Government of Bangladesh, but must ask them what they are doing to punish the murderers, and what steps they are taking to ensure that such incidents do not recur?” Tharoor asked in a post on X.

Providing an update on the investigation into the incident, the Yunus administration on Saturday said, “The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested seven individuals as suspects in the beating murder of Dipu Chandra Das (27), a Sanatan Hindu youth, in Baluka, Mymensingh.”

The lynching took place amid the unrest in Bangladesh following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent face in the July uprising in the country last year.

Hadi was shot in the head by masked gunmen in Dhaka on December 12, and died at a hospital in Singapore, where he was undergoing treatment.

The interim government in Bangladesh expressed “deep condemnation” after the lynching, while saying that those involved in the incident would be punished. “There is no place for such violence in the new Bangladesh. No one involved in this brutal crime will be spared,” the Yunus administration said.

Widespread unrest ensued in Bangladesh Friday, with agitations held near the Indian high commission in Dhaka and assistant high commissions in Chittagong, Khulna and Rajshahi, and attacks on the offices of several newspapers including the influential The Daily Star.

The protests took on distinct anti-India overtones, according to an earlier HT report, thus leading to protests near the Indian missions in the country.

Tharoor had on Friday also expressed concern over the unrest in Bangladesh, while saying that some elements in the country were saying “silly things”.

“You saw the statement recently from one student leader saying he's going to separate the seven states from the rest of India. Who is he to talk like this? But people are doing this, and therefore, we are very conscious that such elements are running loose," Tharoor said, while referring to the remarks made by National Citizen Party (NCP) leader Hasnat Abdullah.