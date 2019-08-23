e-paper
Shashi Tharoor

Lok Sabha MP representing the Thiruvananthapuram constituency

Lok Sabha MP representing the Thiruvananthapuram constituency
Lok Sabha MP representing the Thiruvananthapuram constituency (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

An author, politician, and former international civil servant, Shashi Tharoor straddles several worlds of experience. Currently a third-term Lok Sabha MP representing the Thiruvananthapuram constituency and Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, he has previously served as Minister of State for Human Resource Development and Minister of State for External Affairs in the Government of India.

During his nearly three-decade long prior career at the United Nations, he served as a peacekeeper, refugee worker, and administrator at the highest levels, serving as Under-Secretary General during Kofi Annan’s leadership of the organisation.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 16:06 IST

