Shashi Tharoor's ‘ex BJP MP’ retort to Congress colleague who questioned his Pahalgam stance

Hitting back at his Congress colleague, Udit Raj, who questioned his stance on the Pahalgam terror attack, Shashi Tharoor on Monday noted that the politician had been a BJP MP. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the Budget session of Parliament.(PTI file photo)

Udit Raj had asked Shashi Tharoor if he was a BJP spokesperson. Reacting to the remark, Tharoor said everybody knows he isn't a BJP spokesperson, but Raj had been a BJP MP.

"I believe the person who said this is a former BJP MP, so you can ask him, he is better qualified to understand who speaks for the BJP... I think everybody knows that I am not a BJP spokesperson. I am not anyone's spokesperson. I speak for myself," Shashi Tharoor said.

What had Udit Raj said?

Attacking Tharoor, Congress leader Udit Raj had asked if Tharoor had become a "super-BJP man".

"I want to ask Shashi Tharoor – is he in the Congress party or the BJP? Is he trying to become a super-BJP man? Shashi Tharoor should ask the BJP when the government is taking the PoK. Has Shashi Tharoor become the advocate of the BJP?" Udit Raj told ANI.

What had Shashi Tharoor said that riled Udit Raj?

Reacting to the Pahalgam terror attack, Shashi Tharoor had said that no country's intelligence was "foolproof".

"There was no foolproof intelligence. There was some failure... But we have the example of Israel, the world's best intelligence services according to everybody, which was taken by surprise on October 7, just two years ago. It seems to me, just as Israel is waiting till the end of the war before they demand accountability, similarly, I think we too should see the present crisis through and then demand accountability from the government. No country can ever have a foolproof 100 per cent intelligence," he said.

Twenty-six people died after terrorists opened fire at tourists near Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

India has also taken punitive measures against Pakistan as it put in abeyance the Indus Waters Treaty, cut diplomatic staff and suspended visa services to Pakistani nationals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed that those behind the attack will be hunted down.