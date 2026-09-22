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Shastri Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan asked to vacate by Sept end for new Kartavya Bhawan

The two buildings were built in the post-Independence expansion phase of the Central Secretariat in the 1950s and 60s

Published on: Sep 22, 2026, 19:06:59 IST
By Soumya Chatterjee, New Delhi
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The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has asked government departments to vacate and hand over the Shastri Bhawan and Krishi Bhawan premises by the end of September, paving the way for construction of Kartavya Bhawan (KB) 4 and 5 in central Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal during the inauguration of Kartavya Bhavan. (PMO)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal during the inauguration of Kartavya Bhavan. (PMO)

The two buildings, constructed during the post-Independence expansion of the Central Secretariat in the 1950s and 1960s, were built to accommodate the Union government’s expanding administrative machinery beyond the original North and South Blocks. They are now set to make way for the next phase of the Central Secretariat redevelopment.

Also Read:What is Kartavya Bhavan in Delhi? 5 things about swanky new address for central ministries

HT had earlier reported that the tender for construction of KB-4 and KB-5 was first floated in January 2026, but was re-tendered in June at a cost nearly 5% higher than the original estimate.

The current tender pegs the cost of the project at 3,155.41 crore, compared with 3,006.07 crore in the tender floated in January. The increase of 149.34 crore amounts to nearly 4.97%. The revised tender expands the total combined footprint of Common Central Secretariat (CCS) 4 and CCS-5 by 115 square metres.

Also Read:Centre to relocate 5 more ministries under ongoing Central Vista consolidation

The first three Kartavya Bhawan buildings were constructed at a sanctioned cost of 3,690 crore and were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August this year.

Officials said the higher cost of CCS-4 and CCS-5 was also linked to the technology being used for the new buildings. The technology is relatively more expensive but is intended to help complete the seven-storey structures within a construction timeline of two years.

 
central secretariatcentral public works departmentshastri bhawan
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