PM Modi to inaugurate Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhavan buildings at 1.30 pm today
The new Seva Teerth building will house the Prime Minister's office, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan buildings on Friday in New Delhi.
The new Seva Teerth building will house the Prime Minister's office, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat.
Along with Seva Teerth, Modi will inaugurate Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 which will house several key ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, Defence, Health & Family Welfare, Education and more.
Also Read | PMO becomes ‘Seva Tirth’, Raj Bhavans also renamed in govt's ‘24x7 service’ push
As per an official statement from the Centre, the new buildings reflect “India's administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister’s commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem.”
As per the government, the new building will allow for an increase in efficiency by reducing the proximity between government buildings.
"For decades, several key government offices and ministries functioned from fragmented and ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area. This dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments. The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities," the statement added further.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More