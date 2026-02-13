PM Modi to inaugurate Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhavan buildings at 1.30 pm today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan buildings on Friday in New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi enters PMO to take charge of the office, in New Delhi. The new complex housing the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will be called 'Seva Teerth', (PTI)

The new Seva Teerth building will house the Prime Minister's office, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat.

Along with Seva Teerth, Modi will inaugurate Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 which will house several key ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, Defence, Health & Family Welfare, Education and more.

As per an official statement from the Centre, the new buildings reflect “India's administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister’s commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem.”

As per the government, the new building will allow for an increase in efficiency by reducing the proximity between government buildings.

"For decades, several key government offices and ministries functioned from fragmented and ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area. This dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments. The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities," the statement added further.