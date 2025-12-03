Centre to relocate 5 more ministries under ongoing Central Vista consolidation

New Delhi: The Union government on Wednesday announced the relocation of five more Union ministry offices as part of the Central Secretariat consolidation under the larger Central Vista redevelopment plan. The new buildings are being constructed as part of the marquee Central Vista revamp conceived in 2019. (PTI)

In two office memorandums issued on Wednesday, five ministries — Youth affairs and sports, Social justice and empowerment, Women and child development, tribal affairs, and corporate affairs — were allotted space in Netaji Nagar’s GPOA (General Pool Office Accommodation) Block-3 and the newly constructed Kartavya Bhawan (KB) 1.

Officials said that three ministries — Youth affairs and sports, social justice and empowerment, and women and child development — will now shift from Shastri Bhawan and Sankalp Bhawan to Netaji Nagar.

The ministry of youth affairs and sports has been allotted rooms on the 6th, 7th and 8th floors, while the ministry of social justice and empowerment will occupy rooms on the 7th and 8th floors, and the ministry of women and child development has been allocated spaces on the 6th and 7th floors.

A separate order will be issued for dedicated parking for each ministry, officials said.

Similarly, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, both currently housed in Shastri Bhawan and Nirman Bhawan, will move to the 3rd floor of Kartavya Bhawan-01, with designated room numbers, including larger segments identified for work halls.

The memorandums instruct all five ministries to appoint nodal officers to coordinate with facilitation desks for smooth relocation of staff, furniture, files and digital infrastructure.

In August this year, the first new Common Central Secretariat (CCS1) building, Kartavya Bhawan (KB) 3, was inaugurated by Modi, paving the way for shifting Union government ministries from the iconic North and South Blocks. The home and finance ministries have already moved to KB3 and KB1.

This forms part of the Union government’s broader plan to house all ministries across 10 integrated secretariat buildings, a project aimed at improving coordination, security and infrastructure for nearly 70,000 central government employees currently scattered across offices, including those in leased and older premises in central Delhi.