Central Vista’s North Block to undergo revamp

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has floated tenders for renovating the North Block, which houses key ministries including home and finance, as part of the Central Vista redevelopment. The North Block repurposing project, estimated at ₹ 338 crore, is to be completed in two years. (HT ARCHIVE)

To be sure, under the 2019 Central Vista plan, both North and South Blocks are to be transformed into the Yuga Yugeen Bharat National Museum, showcasing 10,000 years of Indian history.

In December 2024, India signed an agreement with France for technical collaboration on preserving the buildings’ original architecture during their conversion, drawing inspiration from heritage sites like the Louvre and Grand Palais in Paris.

The North Block repurposing project, estimated at ₹338 crore, is to be completed in two years. According to the tender document, bids will be opened on May 13. The project covers a plinth area of 76,196 sqm in North Block and 7,200 sqm in the adjoining service block, totaling 83,396 sqm. The work includes surface cleaning, structural repairs, waterproofing, dismantling and restoring sections, as well as stone work and drainage upgrades.

CPWD, the implementing agency under the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), has listed original construction materials such as red and buff sandstone, bricks, teakwood, lime mortar, plaster, and glass. Marble, granite, and plywood will be added as new materials in the restoration.

To protect the site’s heritage, advanced tools like ground penetrating radar (GPR) will be used for underground surveys before excavation, ensuring that no hidden features are damaged. The tender also mandates adherence to traditional restoration methods to preserve the building’s historical character.

Given the location’s proximity to high-security zones—the President’s Estate, Vice President’s residence, and old Parliament Buildings—contractors must maintain strict access control for workers, materials, and vehicles. They must also install 24-hour CCTV surveillance and submit footage to CPWD every 90 days at no extra cost.

Meanwhile, in March, the government told Parliament that the third Common Central Secretariat (CCS) building, part of the same Central Vista project, will be ready by April 30. The first two are expected to be completed by June and July, respectively. Initially slated for completion by November 2023, the CCS buildings have faced delays and shifting timelines. A final decision on which ministries will move into the new CCS buildings is still pending.