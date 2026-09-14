‘She is experiencing something akin to trauma’: Gurugram biker's family breaks silence after hit-and-run incident

Day after a woman bike rider was allegedly followed and her motorcycle hit by a car in Gurugram's Golf Course road, her family has now spoken about the incident, revealing its aftermath.

Sia's father said he would have registered a complaint earlier if he had known about the incident. (Video screengrabs)

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The biker has been identified as Sia. Her brother, while speaking to news agency ANI, said she was going through something similar to “trauma”, while claiming that there were “four drunk people” in the vehicle which had hit her. Her brother said Sia's lawyer had spoken to the station house officer about further legal action in the incident.

Sia's father said he had come to know of the incident on Monday, adding that he would have filed an FIR if he was informed about it earlier. Gurugram had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and registered an FIR after a video posted by Sia with her voiceover narrating the ordeal was circulated widely on social media.

Deep Dive What legal actions is the family of the Gurugram biker planning after the hit-and-run incident? The family of Sia is planning to file a First Information Report (FIR) and is already in contact with their lawyer to discuss further legal action against the accused. What did Sia claim about the behavior of the occupants in the car that hit her? Sia alleged that the occupants of the car followed her while making offensive gestures and were likely drunk, leading to the collision that injured her. How did Sia describe the events leading up to the accident in her video? Sia described in her video that the car began chasing her, and despite her requests for it to maintain distance, the vehicle swerved and rammed her motorcycle, causing her to fall.

Also Read | ‘Accused will be identified, held’: Police deny inaction in Gurugram biker case

What did the biker's family members say?

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about the incident, Sia's brother told ANI, “You must have seen the video; she was signalling them to keep their distance. Yet, they rolled down their window and made very offensive gestures.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about the incident, Sia's brother told ANI, “You must have seen the video; she was signalling them to keep their distance. Yet, they rolled down their window and made very offensive gestures.” {{/usCountry}}

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He said that Sia had told him that there were four people in the vehicle, and that “all of them were drunk.” “This happened between 7:30 and 8:00 AM. The men had likely been out drinking since the night before and encountered her on the road in the morning. She is experiencing something akin to trauma,” Sia's brother said.

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He further stated that the family would be taking legal action, and said, “Our lawyer has spoken to the SHO there about further action. We will also be filing an FIR on our own behalf.”

Sia's father said he would have registered a complaint earlier if he had known about the incident. “I only found out about the accident an hour ago. Otherwise, I would have gone and filed an FIR myself,” he told ANI. Expressing conern regarding the incident, the father said, “It wasn’t even night; it happened during the day. We are fortunate that our daughter wasn’t hurt…I asked her, ‘If such an incident happened, why didn’t you tell us? You should have told us when you got home.”

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Also Read | ‘Friend borrowed car 2 days ago’: Vehicle owner after woman biker chased, hit in Gurugram

Biker says two-wheeler ‘chased’, accused claims he was unaware he hit a woman

In the original video posted by her, Sia said she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with a group of bikers when a car started following them. She said the vehicle later approached towards her, and the occupants began to misbehave with her.

“He had started chasing on the Golf Course Road. I asked him to drive while maintaining distance. He kept making hand gestures asking me to stop my bike,” Sia said. She added that she kept trying to move ahead to prevent the car from blocking her motorcycle. However, she said the four-wheeler swerved and rammed her motorcycle from the side, and she fell from the vehicle.

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The accused, meanwhile, has claimed that he “lost control near a U-turn”, and did not hit the two-wheeler intentionally, alleging that he was unaware that the bike rider was a woman.

“About 20 to 22 motorcyclists sped past me. I didn't realise a young woman was riding one of the bikes; I had simply asked her and the young man accompanying her to slow down. I did not hit them intentionally,” he told PTI news agency. He further claimed that he was travelling with his family and “didn't make any gestures at the young woman”. He said he was asking the biker to ride slowly.

“I admit that a collision occurred. Had I stopped right then, those people would have beaten us up,” he alleged.

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