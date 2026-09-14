‘Friend borrowed car 2 days ago’: Vehicle owner after woman biker chased, hit in Gurugram
The incident pertains to a woman biker being hit by a car and getting dragged on the road for several feet while her bike skidded off in a different direction.
After a hit-and-run incident involving a woman biker in Gurugram sparked outrage online, the owner of the white-coloured car has reportedly said that he was not the one behind the wheel.
The owner, identified as Manish was speaking to news agency ANI when he said that he had lent his car to a friend just two days ago.
The incident pertains to a woman biker being hit by a car and getting dragged on the road for several feet while her bike skidded off in a different direction. The road rage incident came to light after the victim, Sia, shared a video recorded on cameras installed on her bike.
Gurugram road rage: What owner of car said
While the owner admitted the car belonged to him, he denied any role in the incident of road rage. “I found out about the accident this morning,” ANI quoted him as saying.
Deep Dive
Manish said he was employed in the Army and was currently posted in Assam. “It is my vehicle. I was at work; a friend had borrowed my car,” he said.
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The owner claimed his friend Kalyan Singh borrowed the car two days ago, saying he needed to go somewhere.
Manish said he called his friend upon finding out about the crash, but he did not pick up. "I also sent my father and others to his house," said Manish, adding that Kalyan Singh belonged to Palwal district in Haryana.
About the Gurugram hit-and run case
The victim, Sia, was riding her Aprilia sports bike, along with a group of friends when a person driving a white sedan signalled her to stop after dangerously coming close to her.
In a video of the crash posted on Instagram, Sia said, "He had started chasing on the Golf Course Road. I asked him to drive while maintaining distance. He kept making hand gestures asking me to stop my bike."
Sia further alleged that the driver and the others inside the car were drunk and she tried her best to maintain distance from the car.
“My friend tried to cover it during the ride so that the car could not approach me to intercept but it rammed me,” she said.
In the videos recorded from cameras installed on her and friends’ bikes, she could be seen getting dragged on the road for several feet with her motorcycle skidding in another direction.
One of her friends intercepted the car at a traffic signal but the driver sped away from the spot. The victim has also shared the car's registration details.
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