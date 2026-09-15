‘She wants followers, publicity’: Gurugram crash accused's lawyer blames woman biker

As the investigation into the Gurugram hit-and-run continues, the lawyer for the accused, Kalyan Bainsla, has pinned the blame for the accident on the woman biker.

A woman biker Sia was injured after being hit by a motorist following an incident of road rage on Golf Course Road near Sector 55-56 Rapid Metro Station, in Gurugram, India, (HT Photo)

The case, which took place on Sunday morning, involves a collision between a car and the woman biker, Sia, on Gurugram's Golf Course Road. As per Sia, the car deliberately hit her despite her asking the car driver not to come close.

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In a viral video on Instagram, the woman alleged that the car had been following her and members of her biking group before the crash. In her video, she added that the occupants of the car seemed drunk when they approached her and behaved aggressively with her.

Deep Dive What details did Sia provide about the car that hit her in Gurugram? Sia described the car as a white Maruti Ciaz and alleged that its occupants began chasing her and making gestures for her to stop before the collision. Why did the accused claim that the collision was not intentional? The accused, Kalyan Bainsla, argued that he lost control of the car near a U-turn and did not hit Sia intentionally, stating he was unaware that she was a woman at the time of the incident. How did Sia's family react to the hit-and-run incident? Sia's family expressed concern about her safety and indicated their intention to take legal action, with her father stating he would have filed a complaint earlier if he had known about the accident sooner.

Also Read | ‘Asked them to stop, they started chasing’: What woman biker said on Gurugram road rage incident

However, as per an NDTV report, the lawyer of the accused has disagreed and stated that the video was a stunt in order to gain followers on social media.

"You see the video of the woman, see it on social media, the woman is driving at a speed of 140-170 kmph on the bike. This road is not for stunts, this road is not for speed," he said. "It is being publicised to stir controversy. It is a woman who wants followers, who wants views, who wants publicity," the lawyer was quoted as saying by NDTV.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the occupant had three other people in the car with him at the time of the incident, and they were returning from Delhi after meeting relatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the occupant had three other people in the car with him at the time of the incident, and they were returning from Delhi after meeting relatives. {{/usCountry}}

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"The mistake was not on our part, we saved the footpath, the girl came right, we went a little left, and that is how the crash happened," the lawyer said, adding that the reason the four people in the car fled was due to the fear of a possible "lynching."

Collision 'accidental', says accused

The accused driver, Kalyan Bainsla, has also claimed that he fled out of fear of a mob attack after the collision.

"I was travelling with my family. I didn't make any gestures at the young woman; I simply asked her to ride her bike slowly. I admit that a collision occurred. Had I stopped right then, those people would have beaten us up," Bainsla was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

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He said that he told Sia and her friend to slow down, adding that he did not hit them intentionally.

"She was turning without checking her mirrors; just then, near a U-turn, I lost control of the car, and the collision occurred. It was my fault; I admit it," he said.

However, the father of the biker tells a different story, and continues to claim that the collision was deliberate.

"This is also a matter of women's safety. We will soon lodge a complaint with the police, and strict action must be taken against such individuals," he told ANI.