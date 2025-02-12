Sheena Bora case: Supreme Court dismisses Indrani Mukerjea's plea to travel abroad

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea of Indrani Mukerjea, who is accused of killing her daughter Sheena Bora, challenging a Bombay High Court ruling that denied her permission to travel abroad. Indrani Mukerjea's counsel submitted that she has been given bail by the top court.(File Image)

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Rajesh Bindal directed the trial court to conduct the proceedings in the case within a year.

Opposing the permission, the counsel for the CBI said this is a sensitive matter and trial has come halfway and 96 witnesses have been examined.

The counsel appearing for Mukerjea, a former media executive, submitted that she has been given bail by the top court and there are 92 witnesses still to be examined in the matter.

She said the trial court has been vacant for the last four months and the proceedings may take a long time to conclude.

The travel restriction matter came up in the Supreme Court after a special court on July 19 allowed Mukerjea's plea to visit Spain and the United Kingdom for 10 days over the next three months.

The CBI approached the high court challenging the order passed by the special court. The high court quashed the special court's order on September 27.

Mukerjea moved the apex court challenging this high court order.