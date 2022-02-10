Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea moves bail plea in SC, next hearing on Feb 14

Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Thursday filed a bail plea in the Supreme Court. The matter was adjourned for hearing to February 14 as the apex court did not receive the order copy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mukerjea, a former media baron is in judicial custody of a special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with her daughter, Bora’s murder.

Mukerjea recently claimed Bora, whom she is accused of killing, is alive. In an eight-page written application submitted through her lawyer Sana Raees Khan, Mukerjea has sought the court to direct the CBI to file an affidavit in response to her claims.

The application mentioned a woman who allegedly told Mukerjea that she had met a woman in Srinagar in June, 2021, who looked like Bora. When the woman asked if she was Bora, the latter replied in the affirmative, the application said.

Also read | Woman who ‘met’ Sheena Bora ready to record statement: Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman, who had introduced herself as Asha Korke, a former police inspector arrested in an extortion case also involving former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, reportedly made the claim to Mukerjee inside the Byculla women's prison.

Mukerjea was arrested in 2015 along with her then husband Peter Mukerjea and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna in connection with the killing.