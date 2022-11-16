Shehzad Poonawala sends legal notice to AAP leader who called him 'Aaftab's kin'

In connection with the Mehrauli murder where accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala chopped the body of his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala has sent a legal notice to AAP's Naresh Balyan who questioned whether Aaftab Poonawala has any connection with Shehzad Poonawala, going by their surname. "If there is no relationship between them, then why is Shehzad Poonawala fleeing?" the AAP MLA tweeted on Tuesday. Also Read: Delhi murder: Shraddha’s friends say she wanted to leave Aftab ‘but couldn’t...’

My lawyer @namitsaxena2007 ji has initiated CRIMINAL & CIVIL proceedings against Naresh Balyan for his unsubstantiated, reckless & defamatory statements



I will be taking further legal actions against anyone amplifying this lie & also other steps soon - copy of notice below pic.twitter.com/m87AVI0GHr — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 15, 2022

Shehzad replied to the tweet and said his lawyer will send a notice to the AAP leader for the "unsubstantiated, reckless and defamatory statements". The AAP leader said he can't be scared by the legal notice and that he will raise his voice seeking justice for Shradhha Walker.

Shraddha Walker murder case and political slugfest

Aaftab Amin Poonawala was arrested on the charges of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walker after Shradhha pressured Aaftab for marriage. The duo were dating for quite some time and shifted from Maharashtra to Delhi this year. The murder took place on May 18, following a fight but came to light only this week after Shraddha's father filed a complaint. Gruesome details emerged from Aaftab's confession of how he chopped Shraddha's body in 35 pieces and then stored them in a freezer so that he can dispose the pieces of one by one.

The murder triggered a political slugfest with Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra accusing the Congress and the AAP of maintaining silence. "Have you read any tweet or statement from Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Kharge ji or Arvind Kejriwal," Narottam Mishra said.

AAP leader Naresh Balyan on the other hand questioned whether BJP's Shehzad Poonawala is somehow connected with Aaftab.

In his legal notice to Naresh Balyan, Shehzad said the tweet is misconceived, frivolous and outrageous. "That despite knowing that my client has no relation with Aftab Poonawala, you have issued this tweet under scrutiny deliberately and intentionally to defame my client," the notice said. It also said that Shehzad Poonawala is ready to submit a lie detector test that he is not related to Aaftab Poonawala. "My client has been receiving many calls from his friends, relatives, commoners, supporters and other members of the society, each of them inquiring about the rumour..." it said.

