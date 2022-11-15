Shraddha Walkar killing: 13 body parts found; head, murder weapon still missing

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the 28-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing his live-in partner, was taken to the forest areas of south Delhi's Chhatarpur where he had reportedly dumped Shraddha Walkar's body parts, news agency PTI reported.

The report, citing Delhi Police officials, added that 13 body parts were found after Aaftab pinpointed the areas where he had thrown them, but only after their forensic examination, it can be confirmed if they belong to the victim.

A senior police official said Aaftab will be taken to some other places in New Delhi besides the Chhatarpur area as part of their investigation into the sensational murder case.

As Aaftab, his face covered with a white cloth, was taken to the wooded area, surrounded by police personnel, camera crews and journalists jostled with each other.

Latest development on Shraddha Walkar murder case:

> The samples recovered so far have been sent for examination to ascertain if they are all human remains. The head is yet to be recovered, news agency ANI reported.

> They are yet to find the murder weapon.

> Aaftab had visited the housing society in Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra a fortnight ago to help his family members shift to Mumbai, a society member said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

> The Delhi Police is likely to write to the dating app Bumble to seek details of accused Aaftab's profile to find out the details of women who visited him. Aaftab had met Shraddha on this dating app. Bumble's headquarter is in Texas, USA.

> On Tuesday, Vikas Walker, father of Shraddha, demanded a death penalty for the accused while also suspecting a "love jihad" angle behind the incident.

> Poonawala had told the police during the investigation that he killed his live-in partner Shraddha after a quarrel over marriage and the idea of chopping her body into 35 pieces was inspired by "Dexter", an American crime TV series.

> He bought a fridge to preserve the body parts and used to step out past midnight to dispose them of. The accused meticulously planned which ones to dispose of first depending upon which part starts decomposing at the earliest, the police said.

> The woman was not on talking terms with her family due to their differences over her relationship with Poonawala.

> On May 18, the accused and the victim had some arguments. She was shouting due to which he covered her mouth with his hand. Later, he strangulated her, cut the body into parts and disposed of them in a nearby jungle area, a senior Delhi Police official said.

> Poonawala has been remanded to five-day police custody.

