Police to ask Bumble if Aftab met another woman before killing Shraddha: Report

Delhi Police - as part of their investigation into the murder of Shraddha Walkar, allegedly by her live-in boyfriend Aftab Poonawala - will write to dating app Bumble for details of his profile and those of other women he may have met online, news agency ANI said Tuesday.

Bumble is headquartered in Texas in the United States.

Police believe Aftab may have been motivated in killing Shraddha because he wanted to start a relationship with another woman.

Media reports indicate Aftab invited the other woman to the two-bedroom apartment in Delhi’s Chhatarpur he shared with Shraddha while her chopped-up body was still in the house; he moved it from a fridge to a cupboard.

It is unclear if he met the woman on Bumble. That is what police want to know.

Also according to ANI, police suspect Aftab may have rented the flat as part of a cold-blooded plan to kill Shraddha, who had been pressing him on marriage.

READ | What Maharashtra police said about Mumbai woman's murder in Delhi

Earlier today Aftab, who has been arrested by the police, was taken to a forested area near Delhi’s Mehrauli where he claimed to have disposed part of Shraddha’s body. They found 10-12 pieces of suspected human remains.

These have been sent for medical examination.

Meanwhile, two friends of Shraddha - a Lakshman Nadar and Rajat Shukla - have said she had expressed some fear of Aftab and sought to exit the relationship but ‘couldn’t do so...’

Nadar also said friends of Shraddha had come close to reporting Aftab to the police but refrained from doing so as she refused permission. “We respected her wishes...” he said.

Shraddha’s life had ‘become like hell’, Shukla told ANI.

READ | Shraddha Walkar’s friends say she wanted to leave Aftab ‘but couldn’t...’

The young woman’s father has demanded the death penalty for Aftab Poonawala, whom he has also accused of ‘love jihad’. He told ANI he had not spoken to his daughter in over a year.

Aftab Poonawala, 28, and Shraddha Walkar, 26, met on Bumble in 2019. They lived together in Mumbai till earlier this year, when they moved to Delhi.

During interrogation Aftab told police he strangled Shraddha after an argument over their marriage. He searched Google for tips on cleaning blood and drew inspiration from American TV show ‘Dexter’ when disposing off her body.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON