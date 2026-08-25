Shehzad Poonawalla calls CJP 'bunch of fraudiyaas' over Abhijeet Dipke's best CM picks

Shehzad Poonawalla on Tuesday attacked the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke for naming MK Stalin, Pinarayi Vijayan and Arvind Kejriwal as the best CMs in India, calling the outfit a “bunch of fraudiyaas” and pointing out that the public of their states rejected the CMs named by Dipke.

Shehzad Poonawalla highlighted the increase in Tamil Nadu's public debt under Stalin, the COVID-19 deaths in Kerala under Vijayan, and the liquor vends under Kejriwal to support his argument. (ANI File)

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Poonawalla, who recently resigned from the BJP, said in a video on X that the CJP loves CMs who are “rejected” by the public.

“These three are those CMs who were rejected by the public of their state. So CJP likes those CMs who were rejected by the public. Janta should be removed from the Cockroach Janta Party; it should be just ‘Cockroach Party because the public (janta) took some other decision,” he said in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} Poonawalla highlighted the increase in Tamil Nadu's public debt under Stalin, COVID-19 deaths in Kerala under Vijayan, and liquor vends under Kejriwal to support his argument. What Abhijeet Dipke said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Poonawalla highlighted the increase in Tamil Nadu's public debt under Stalin, COVID-19 deaths in Kerala under Vijayan, and liquor vends under Kejriwal to support his argument. What Abhijeet Dipke said {{/usCountry}}

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Speaking at an event on a TV channel, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke named MK Stalin of Tamil Nadu, Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala, and Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi as the best chief ministers in India, according to him.

Asked to name the best CM in the country, Dipke said there were many who had done good work.

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“MK Stalin did well for the Tamil Nadu economy, and Pinarayi Vijayan worked well in the healthcare sector in Kerala. Arvind Kejriwal did good work regarding schools and education in Delhi,” Dipke said.

Stalin and the DMK government were replaced in Tamil Nadu by C. Joseph Vijay and the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in May after the DMK lost the assembly election. Stalin lost his own seat.

In the Kerala assembly elections held along with those in Tamil Nadu, Congress stormed back to power after a 10-year hiatus, with VD Satheeshan replacing the Left Front’s Pinarayi Vijayan.

Rekha Gupta became the chief minister of Delhi after the BJP won the assembly election in the national capital for the first time in 27 years in February last year.

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