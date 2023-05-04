Shimla municipal corporation election result LIVE updates: Congress wins majority after 10 years with 20 wards, BJP at 7
The Shimla Municipal Corporation constitutes areas of three assembly segments -- Shimla (Urban), Shimla (Rural) and Kusumpti.
The counting of votes for Municipal Corporation Shimla is underway. 59 per cent voter turnout was registered on Tuesday when the hill state went for polling. The elections to SMC were held after a near year-long delay. The five-year term of the civic body ended in June 2022, but the elections could not be held due to court cases challenging the delimitation of wards.
The elections are crucial for both the Congress and the BJP.
The Congress is upbeat about its chances after victory in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections in December and is banking on its performance over the past five months to get over the line. The BJP, on the other hand, is banking on the performance of the outgoing Shimla Municipal Corporation board, which it governed from 2017 to 2022.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 02:45 PM
Congress crosses majority mark
The Congress has crossed the majority mark with 20 seats in the election while BJP wins 7 and CPIM 1.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 01:47 PM
Ward No 19 ( Sanjauli Chowk ): Mamta Chandel of Cong wins
Former Mayor BJP ‘s kaundal looses from Sanjauli Chowk to Congress’ Mamta Chandel.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 01:19 PM
Ward No 20 ( Dhalli ) : BJP wins
Kamlesh Mehta of BJP wins Upper Dhalli.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 12:36 PM
Ward No 14 ( Ram Bazar ) : Congress' Shushma Kuthiala wins
Congress Shushma Kuthiala on Congress wins Ram Bazar ward.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 12:30 PM
Cong Uma Kahshal's wins for third time
Uma Kahshal of Congress from Tutikandi ward wins for the third time.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 12:28 PM
Ward No 11 ( Nabha ): Simmi Nanda of congress wins
Simmi Nanda of congress wins Ward No 11 ( Nabha ).
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 12:27 PM
Phagli ward: Kalyan Dhiman of BJP wins
Kalyan Dhiman of BJP wins from Phagli ward.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 12:25 PM
Uma kaushal of Congress wins from Tutikandi ward
Uma kaushal of Congress wins from Tutikandi ward.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 12:00 PM
INC leading in following wards
INC is leading in the following wards:
Ward: 8
Ward: 9
Ward: 10
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 11:38 AM
Results out for seven wards
Results are out for seven wards
Congress - 4
BJP - 2
CPI M - 1
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 11:23 AM
Congress Monica Bhardwaj wins Tottu
Congress Monica Bhardwaj wins Tottu.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 11:23 AM
Congress district President Jitender Chaidhary looses from bharari ward to BJPs Meena Chauhan
Congress district President Jitender Chaidhary looses from bharari ward to BJPs Meena Chauhan.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 11:13 AM
Bharaari Congress Jitender Chaudhary losses
Bharaari Congress Jitender Chaudhary losses.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 11:12 AM
BJP leads in Annadale ward
BJP is leading in Annadale ward.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 11:04 AM
Congress' Radha Sood wins by-election to Palampur Municipal Corporation's Ward No. 2
Congress won the by-election to the Ward No.2 of Palampur Municipal Corporation, polling for which was held on May 2.
Congress candidate Radha Sood defeated BJP nominee Renu Katoch by a margin of 451 votes. There were only two candidates in the fray.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 10:58 AM
Early lead for Congress
Congress candidates initially leads in three wards.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 10:20 AM
Counting at Chotta Shimla
The district administration has made Chhota Shimla School a counting center for the municipal elections. Eight counting tables have been set up at the centre—seven tables for EVMs and one table for postal ballot.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 10:20 AM
Main contest between Congress and BJP
The main contest is between ruling Congress, which is looking to make a comeback in the SMC after a gap of 10 years, and BJP which aims to retain the civic body it won for the first time in 2017.
post 2: Shimla municipal corporation election delayed by one year
Elections to the SMC were delayed by one year due to petition in the High Court challenging the delimitation of the wards. The previous BJP government had increased the number of wards of Shimla MC from 34 to 41. However, the Congress after coming to power reversed the decision.
-
Thu, 04 May 2023 06:21 AM
90,000 voters to seal fate of 102 candidates as Shimla MC goes to polls today
With the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) going to polls on Tuesday, a bipolar contest between arch rivals Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected in the state capital. Read more