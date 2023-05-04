Shimla municipal corporation election result LIVE updates: Congress wins majority after 10 years with 20 wards, BJP at 7

The counting of votes for Municipal Corporation Shimla is underway. 59 per cent voter turnout was registered on Tuesday when the hill state went for polling. The elections to SMC were held after a near year-long delay. The five-year term of the civic body ended in June 2022, but the elections could not be held due to court cases challenging the delimitation of wards.

The elections are crucial for both the Congress and the BJP.

The Congress is upbeat about its chances after victory in the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections in December and is banking on its performance over the past five months to get over the line. The BJP, on the other hand, is banking on the performance of the outgoing Shimla Municipal Corporation board, which it governed from 2017 to 2022.