Shinde writes to EC, stakes claim over Sena

Shiv Sena rebel and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has written a 12 page letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) giving details of the new national executive he appointed after dissolving the one constituted by party president Uddhav Thackery.

The letter, delivered through lawyers on Tuesday evening, gives a detailed description of the political events of the last one month in Maharashtra and specifically stresses that there is no split in the party and that whatever appointments in the party have been made by Shinde, should hold. Shinde’s letter also lists the number of Sena MLAS and MPs who support him.

In response, Uddhav Thackeray’s lawyers on Wednesday also wrote to the ECI requesting it to not giving credence to Shinde’s claims, and requested the ECI for a copy of Shinde’s letter to they could respond appropriately.

On Monday, Shinde had dissolved the 282-member national executive of the party and reconstituted it with his chosen set of leaders. Former ministers Anandrao Adsul and Ramdas Kadam were appointed as the party’s leaders, while legislators Tanaji Sawant, Gulabrao Patil, Uday Samant, former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil, Yashwant Jadhav, ex-bureaucrat Vijay Nahata and actor Sharad Ponkshe were appointed as deputy leaders. Sawantwadi MLA Deepak Kesarkar was made the chief spokesperson. Shinde has anointed himself as the ‘mukhya neta’ or chief leader of the party, while Uddhav Thackeray has been retained as the party president.

“A letter with details of the organizational appointments in the new national executive, including the party president, chief leader, leaders and deputy leaders, has been submitted,” said a former Shiv Sena minister who has shifted loyalties to Shinde. Shinde and the Shiv Sena rebels insist that they have not formed a separate party or faction per se and continue to represent the “real” Shiv Sena. On Tuesday, Shinde while speaking to the media in New Delhi stressed that he had not become the party president.

A senior Uddhav loyalist though said Shinde’s claims were disingenuous. “As per the party constitution, party president Uddhav Thackeray has the highest degree of authority. If they say they are part of the Shiv Sena, then they have to abide by all the decisions of the party president, including the appointment of the party’s chief whip (in the state legislative assembly and Lok Sabha),” he added.

“The Shiv Sena is a registered party with Uddhav Thackeray as the president. In what capacity have they approached the ECI?” asked Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLC Manisha Kayande. She claimed that though the Shiv Sena legislature party had split, the party organization and the rank-and-file were still with Thackeray.