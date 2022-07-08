Shinzo Abe death: Japanese nationals living in India shocked over assassination

As the news of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe assassination trickled in, Japanese nationals living in Pune, Ken Yanaginouchi were left distraught.

“At this moment, I am just trying to understand what happened, meaning, why and who,” said Yanaginouchi who was in his office JIEM India Pvt Ltd when he saw the news flash flickering on his mobile.

Abe was addressing a public rally in Nara, Kansai region, campaigning for his colleague when the attacker shot him twice from close range around 11:15am Japan time.

Similarly, there are many Japanese living in Maharashtra, who were left shell shocked when they heard about the news. There are around 9,000 Japanese nationals as of October currently in India, out of which around 70 plus are in Pune, with the number significantly reduced due to Covid, but the Japanese nationals are coming back and the number will gradually increase in the next two years.

Siddharth Deshmukh, President, Indo Japan Business Council (IJBC) said, “It’s shocking and distressing news that Ex-PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe was shot this morning. We are deeply agrieved by the passing of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. India has lost a dear friend. Abe was a great friend of India and a supporter. His close relationship with Prime Minister Modi is well known. Recently Shinzo Abe was elected as the new Chairman of the India-Japan Association, Tokyo. (established in 1903). In September 2014, under PM Modi and Abe san, India-Japan ties were upgraded to “Special Strategic and Global Partnership.”

Mai Watanabe Pendse, Japanese teacher, who has been living in Pune for a decade said, “I am shocked and also surprised to hear of such an incident in Japan, especially Nara, which is a very peaceful city. It is also shocking to hear that a gun was used to shoot at Abesan, which makes us feel that Japan is no longer safe.”

Even Erica Guha Ray, freelance Japanese English translater is still trying to process the tragic news.

“It’s really unbelievable that this kind of incident happened in Japan. Violence is not acceptable for any reason. Abe san had good relations with Indian PM Modi and had positive attitude towards India,” said Erica.

“It is very sad and shocking to know Abe san is no more. Though it seems to be due to a local political issue, it will not cause any negative impact on Indo-Japanese relations. Abe san also initiated the Free and Open Indo Pacific Strategy, and he was also the pioneering leader who proposed and promoted QUAD. I feel he was the great leader in both domestic and global arena. He certainly made Indo-Japanese relation to higher level. Shinkansen project was the one symbolic achievement he made. I believe Abe san is the most respected PM in the last decade both domestically and internationally,” said Tomio Isogai freelance advisor in Indo-Japanese relations.

Shinichiro Takeshita, Japanese language teacher, who recently moved to Pune said, “I respect his work and enthusiasm on foreign affair field. Under his regime, India and Japan developed a very good relationship, which enabled so many ‘Baahubali’ fans to visit the city so easily with the arrival visa, including me. I think the attack does not affect the relationship that has been developed, but will change Japan. I am so shocked that Japan is becoming no more Japan that I used to know. I am scared of what comes next, as Japanese who lives abroad.”

Another Japanese national Tomonori Sekiguchi, representative director, WooGWay Inc, added, “I was dumbstruck about the assassination. We never had this kind of things in Japan, so I’m shocked. The police is investigating the motivation of the suspect, but I am keen to know the reason. I truly hope he is better soon, for I respect him for he is my Senpai (senior ), we studied in the same university.”

“This is shocking news to hear that he has succumbed to his injuries. Many Indian friends in Mumbai are reaching out to us, this shows that his effort to have a better relationship with India had been accepted by all. As a Japanese in Mumbai, I am humbled by the kindness of the Indians for their respect to Abe-san,” Tomoki Iwata, a professional living in Mumbai.